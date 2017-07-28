Waqar, Afridi greet Imran on SC verdict on Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis and allrounder Shahid Afridi congratulated Imran Khan for the Supreme court’s decision on Panama case here on Friday.

In separate tweets, they congratulated the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Waqar said :

Some ppl succeed becos they r destined 2 but Skipper ur success is purely ur belief &Determination The Nation is Proud of U.. @ImranKhanPTI

Afridi also tweeted in Urdu and said that the SC verdict on Panama case would have a positive far-reaching impact in favour of Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi‏Verified account @SAfridiOfficial

پانامہ فیصلہ بہت دور رس نتائج کا حامل ہے . الله کرے یہ نتائج پاکستان کے حق میں بہتر ہوں پاکستان زندہ باد

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case related to the allegations against the Sharif family for their alleged money laundering and establishing properties abroad.

Waqar, who also led Pakistan cricket team and has recently been head coach of the national cricket team, made his international debut under Imran’s captaincy.

He played cricket under Imran’s leadership from 1989 to 1992 and later became the captain of the national team in the 2000s.

Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, came some six years after Imran’s retirement from cricket but he always paid respect to him.

Afridi has recently retired from international cricket after enjoying an immense popularity as an aggressive batsman and an effective spinner. He also led the national team in all forms of cricket.distinguished career