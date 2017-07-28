Waqar Younis greets Imran on SC's Panama Case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis congratulated Imran Khan for the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama case here on Friday.

In a tweet to the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Waqar said :

Some ppl succeed becos they r destined 2 but Skipper ur success is purely ur belief &Determination The Nation is Proud of U.. @ImranKhanPTI

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case related to the allegations against the Sharif family for their alleged money laundering and establishing properties abroad.

Waqar, who also led Pakistan cricket team in Test and One-day International cricket and has recently been head coach of the national cricket team, made his international debut under Imran’s captaincy in 1989-90.

He played both forms of cricket under Imran’s leadership from 1989 to 1992 and later became the captain of the national team in the 2000s.