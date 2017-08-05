We are heading towards a normalized Pakistan: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency, where he was given detailed briefing on progress of Operation Khyber 4 in which forces have cleared over 92 percent of the area, according to the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to officers and troops at the occasion, COAS said: “With the full backing of the nation, we are heading towards a normalised Pakistan where writ of state and supremacy of law would be second to none and where every Pakistani, whether in cities, tribal or far flung areas will be able to play their positive and rightful part in Pakistan’s progress”.

COAS at Rajgal Op Khy 4. Over 90% obj area cleared. “Thanks Allah for enabling Pak Army to come up to the nation’s expectations”, COAS.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/835Idmnyal — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 5, 2017

He also appreciated the professionalism of the Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was responsible for pin-point targeting of militant hideouts and strongholds, leading to fewer casualties in the ground forces.

“On completion of this operation Khyber Agency would be free of terrorists’ influence thereby providing environment for return of TDPs and development prong to proceed,” said ISPR.

Earlier, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and IGFC KP North Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Commander Khyber-4 operation received the COAS on arrival in operational area.