We have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said “we have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs.

In a message posted to Twitter by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS said that the Pakistan Army has, is, and will continue to defend the motherland.

Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan, Gen Bajwa added.

In another tweet, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan is a resilient nation.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that hostile foreign efforts to destablise Pakistan have been exposed and being defeated by a resilient nation.

