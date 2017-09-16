We provide world powers opportunity to blame us for their failures: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Nisar Ali Khan has said that: “we ourselves provide foreign powers opportunity through our statements and behavior to blame us for their failures.

His spokesman quoting the former minister said on Saturday that foreign and interior ministers had been stating that Pakistan should do more while the Army Chief has said that now the world should do more.

The outspoken PML-N leader suggested that national interests should be kept in mind before making any statement on national security.

He added that a minister’s job is to resolve issues rather than issuing statements.

“It appears the minister is unaware of the appreciation his statement had received in India,” Nisar said, adding he should had raised the issue in the cabinet or the national security committee.

Nisar said that sensitive issues should not be discussed in statements based on assumptions, the spokesman concluded.