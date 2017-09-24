We sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism, says Asif

KARACHI: Paying tribute to Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam, who embraced martyrdom in an attack on Rajgal valley, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said: “we sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism and bring peace to our land.”

This is how we fight terrorism..we sacrifice our sons to defeat terror & bring peace to our land..Let the world match our sacrifices.. pic.twitter.com/fGzJL8Cv0S — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 24, 2017

“This is how we fight terrorism. Let the world match our sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” the foreign minister said in a message posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Asif also shared pictures of 22-year-old Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistani post in Rajgal valley on Saturday, on the social networking site.