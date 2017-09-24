We sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism, says Asif

KARACHI: Paying tribute to Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam, who embraced martyrdom in an attack on Rajgal valley, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said: “we sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism and bring peace to our land.”

“This is how we fight terrorism. Let the world match our sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” the foreign minister said in a message posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Asif also shared pictures of 22-year-old Shaheed Lt Arsalan Alam, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistani post in Rajgal valley on Saturday, on the social networking site.

