Websites of several key federal ministries hacked

ISLAMABAD: The official websites of several federal ministries and departments have been hacked Monday.

These ministries include Law and Justice, Water and Power, Establishment Division, Information Technology, Defence, Defence and Production, Industries and Production, Climate Change, Inter Provincial Coordination and National Food Security and Research.

Hackers from India have a history of hacking and defacing websites belonging to the Pakistan government.

Earlier this year, Indian hackers had hacked a government website run by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.