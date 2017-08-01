Who will be in Khaqan?s cabinet?

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif has approved cabinet members for PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is set to be elected as leader of the house today (Tuesday).

Nawaz Sharif gave the consent for the portfolios of the cabinet members after consultation with party leaders.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will not be part of the interim federal cabinet, sources said.

Senator Ishaq Dar will be Finance Minister; Khurram Dastagir, minister for Commerce Minister, Zahid Hamid, Minister for Law, Rana Tanvir, Minister for Defence Production; Lt-Gen. (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for States and Frontier Regions; Khawaja Asif, Minister for Water and Power.

Election for the office of new prime minister will be held today (Tuesday) at the National Assembly.

Pakistan is set to elect 18th Prime Minister. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to win the election of the Premier. He was nominated by PML-N as Leader of the House in the National Assembly.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday accepted nomination papers of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and five other candidates from the opposition parties that failed to agree on a consensus candidate.

The opposition parliamentarians who filed their nomination papers which were accepted by the speaker include Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who is joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami Muslim League, Sahibzada Tariqullah from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Kishwar Zahra from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).