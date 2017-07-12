Wikipedia blocks edits on Calibri page

Wikipedia has blocked public editing on its page about the Calibri after a receiving a large number of edit request in the wake of revelations by Joint Investigation Team’s that prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter produced a document written in the Calibri font to prove her innocence. According to reports, the font was made available for public use in 2007.

Wikipedia said on top its its Calibri page: “This article is currently protected from editing until July 18, 2017, or until editing disputes have been resolved,”.

The Joint Investigation Team that probed the allegation of corruption against the Sharif family for two months on Monday submitted its report to the Supreme Court and recommended a case be filed in the National Accountability Court after finding that Sharifs have assets beyond known sources of income.



Screenshot of a page from JIT report that was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan