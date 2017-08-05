Will any court punish dictator Musharraf, asks Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Since being disqualified by the Supreme Court last month, Nawaz Sharif spoke his heart out with journalists at the Punjab House on Saturday.

He pointed out that a lot has changed since he came back after living in exile in 2007. Without naming then military ruler, Gen Musharraf, Nawaz asked when will the court punish the dictator who says that ‘the dictatorship is better than democracy’.

‘The one who subverted the Constitution twice is still roaming free, is there any court which will take cognizance of this matter?’

Baloch leader Akbar Bugti was brutally killed in the mountains but no one asked from those who were responsible for this injustice, the former PM asked.

He [Musharraf] desperately wanted to meet me in 2007 but I refused to see him, Nawaz added.

Nawaz Sharif, who is known to keeping cards close to his chest, said I am now getting to understand what is now happening here, wanted to say but will not speak for now.

There’s no allegation of corruption and misappropriation of public funds against me, he said adding that he was disqualified by the court for not declaring the salary he never received.