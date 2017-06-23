Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Rehman Malik said on Friday that he would tender resignation if his name is found involved in any offshore company.

Speaking to media after appearing before the JIT, the former interior minister said that he had confirmed each and every word of his report. My report is already with the Supreme Court. I am here neither to trap someone nor to save anyone.

He said that he had submitted two letters written to former president Rafiq Tarrar to the Supreme Court.

He added there were rumours that he had struck a deal with Nawaz Sharif.

I have been directed not to share several things with the media; Malik said and added that he had full trust in the JIT comprising of professionals.

I don’t think the JIT would do injustice with anyone, the PPP leader hoped.

He said he had requested the interior secretary for providing security but in vain.

The JIT had initially summoned Malik to appear on June 13, but he was in London, so he requested for another date for appearance. He was now summoned to appear before the JIT on June 23, Friday.

Rehman Malik was also assigned the task to probe into corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif during the second government of Benazir Bhutto in the mid-1990s while serving in the FIA.