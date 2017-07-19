Woman among four members of Hazara community killed in firing

QUETTA: At least four members of Hazara community including a woman were killed and one other was injured in a firing incident by unknown gunmen at Chothu near Mastung district Bazaar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to Quetta from Karachi when armed assailants targeted their car and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a woman among four victims succumbed to their injuries while one other received wounds. The bodies and injured were shifted to Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta where the bodies were identified as Murtaza, Muhammad Asif, Ghulam Sarwar and Rukhsan Bibi.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects.