Won?t be able to complete probe in time due to hurdles, JIT submits report in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigating Team, constituted to probe offshore assets of Sharif family, informed the Supreme Court Monday that it would be unable to complete its report in given 60-day time period due to difficulties created by state institutions.

The JIT submitted its report to the special implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan, Geo TV reported.

Justice Ahsan remarked that some departments have been accused of changing records after the JIT informed the bench that some institutions are delaying providing relevant records.

The bench sought a reply from the Attorney General’s Office over the JIT’s objections.