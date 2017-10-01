Youm-e-Ashur observed peacefully across the country

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur was observed across the country with due solemnity and sanctity peacefully to pay homage to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

The day was observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia processions were taken out in all big and small towns across the country.

Scholars highlighted the teachings of Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On the occasion, elaborate security measures were by the government with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident across the country.

Police pickets were established on all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals were also put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, all roads leading to Imambargahs were guarded through special deployment and strict security had been ensured for the processions.

Authorities on Sunday suspended mobile phone services in all the major cities of the country for the third consecutive day as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur.

The services have been restored in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Bhukkur Quetta, and many other cities after the Muharram processions culminated.

Internet services were also observed to have been disrupted in some areas of Karachi.

In view of Muharram processions, Karachi traffic police had announced alternate routes and traffic arrangements.

Pillion riding had already been banned across Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.