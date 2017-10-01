Youm-e-Ashur to be observed today

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur will be observed across Pakistan on Sunday (today) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala.

The day will be observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia processions will be taken out in all big and small towns across the country.

Scholars will highlight the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On the occasion, special security arrangements have been made for the maintenance of peace across the country.

Police pickets would be established on all entry and exit points of the processions.

Hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, all roads leading to Imambargahs will be guarded through special deployment and strict security has been ensured for the processions.