Young doctors end strike after talks with Punjab government

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday announced to end the strike after 15 days of boycott hospital duties after successful negotiations with Punjab government.

After two weeks of boycotting their hospital duties the young doctors resumed their duties in state hospitals’ OPDs restoring the normal treatment facilities to great relief of the patients.

Patients suffered as the young doctors boycotted outdoor, indoor and emergency wards in state run hospitals across Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

Following an agreement with the Punjab government it has been agreed that a summary would be sent to the Chief Minister for regularisation of contract and ad hoc doctors.

It was also agreed that the suspended doctors would be restored and they would get ten percent annual increase in their salary.