PESHAWAR: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has asked the nation to remain vigilant of the tactics of people like Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing PPP workers convention in Peshawar Tuesday, Zardari said, “In life we face people like Nawaz and Imran, however, the nation should remain vigilant of such people.”

Zardari dubbed PTI Chief Imran Khan an ‘innocent cricketer’.