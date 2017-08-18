Zardari advises Nawaz to accept court verdict

LAHORE: Ruling out any grand dialogue, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has advised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to accept the court verdict.

Speaking to journalists informally here Friday, Asif Zardari advised Nawaz Sharif said “why Nawaz Sharif is not accepting the verdict announced by the court in Panama leaks case.” “We had also accepted the court decision and changed the prime minister,” he added.

Zardari went on to say, “Parliament is the only place for grand national dialogue.” “Why such grand dialogue to protect a single peron,” he questioned.

“I always stood by the political forces and made efforts to unite them,” Zardari said and added the democratic process should keep moving forward.

He claimed “Nawaz Sharif struck a deal with Gen. Musharraf and left for Saudi Arabia while spent days in prison.”

Recalling past memories, Asif Zardari said he wanted to visit Nawaz Sharif for condolence on the demise of his brother, but he (Nawaz) refused to meet him in order to please the non-democratic forces.