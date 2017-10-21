Zardari calls for immidiate arrest of Sharifs

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of Nawaz and his family members, adding that they must be made to face accountability in the same manner as he and his family did. The statement said that PPP would not accept any deviation in this regard.

Zardari said that VIP protocol is being provided to Sharif family even though they are facing serious charges of corruption, adding that their requests for bail are immediately approved while he had to wait for two and a half years for the same.

In a statement issued on Friday, Zardari stated accountability proceeding against the Sharifs was being held in an unjust manner. He said, “We faced trials held at different venues. I wish the Sharif family has to endure the same.”

While referring to the instance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, he added, when it came to the PPP leaders, they would first be arrested, put behind bars and then cases against them would be dug up.

The statement was issued from Lahore, where he was addressing a meeting of PPP Manifesto Committee earlier in the day and said his party’s first priority is to make the country a welfare state.