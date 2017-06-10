Zardari condemns Shahbaz?s ?statement against SC?, demands apology from CM

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Friday condemning the Shahbaz Sharif’s statement against the Supreme Court demanded an apology from the chief minister over the remarks.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had accused the Supreme Court of discrimination and bias, a PPP press release said here on Friday.

The PPP co-chairman said, “It is shocking that from the picture of Hussain Nawaz appearing before the JIT Shahbaz Sharif should have concluded that the Supreme Court was aiming only at the Sharif family.”

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto would sit on a pile of bricks outside prisons with children in her arms seeking justice, yet the PPP did not accuse the court of “training guns on the party,” the former president added.

He said that the PPP believes in accountability of all but it will not allow subverting the lawful judicial processes to escape accountability.