Zardari downplays PPP defections

MORO: Former President of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday downplayed major defections which his party faced last month.

Addressing party workers, he called the turncoats rotten eggs and claimed that Imran Khan would not award party tickets to the ex-PPP leaders.

Former ministers Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Safdar Wararich, and Zardari’s close aides Babar Awan and Noor Alam Khan recently parted ways with the PPP to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Asfi Zardari also criticized Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for not attending National Assembly sessions and said Muhammad Khan Junejo, former prime minister, who was elected under military dictator General Ziaulhaq, attended the parliament sessions more than Sharif did during the last four years.

Highlighting PPP’s role in building Pak-China friendship, he said party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the one who laid the foundation of the friendship between Beijing and Islamabad and further strengthened the friendship.

“Only one country that has objections over the CPEC is Mian Sahib’s friend,” he said in a reference to India.

Speaking of Kashmir issue, he said the issue was close to nation’s heart and an oldest resolution in the United Nation’s was on Kashmir.