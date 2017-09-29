Zardari gets active to save opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has got active to defend and save Khursheed Shah as an opposition leader in the National Assembly.

In this connection, the PPP co-chairman has called Khursheed Shah to Islamabad.

Sources claimed that the former president consulted with the party leaders on the matter and decided to foil the PTI’s move of changing the opposition leader.

The sources added that Zardari had termed PTI’s move as ‘useless’.

The former president said that the PTI had raised an unnecessary issue, adding the PPP would deal with the matter.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired a party meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the MQM-PTI alliance, appointment of new NAB chief and the possibility of changing of the opposition leader.