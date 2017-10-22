Zardari gifts pedigree horse to senior PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has presented a high pedigree horse to senior leader PPP Malik Hakmeen Khan, a statement issued by the Pakistan People’s Party said on Saturday.

Malik Hakmeen Khan is one of the most senior leaders of the party who was provincial minister Punjab during Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto era in 1970s.

According to the statement, Khan sacrificed a lot for the party and democracy during General Ziaul Haq’s marshal law and was incarcerated for a long period.

Benazir Bhutto awarded him a party ticket for senator and was elected senator.

He hails from Attock. He is one of the leaders who have served Bhutto family for the last three generations and have been loyal.

Former President Zardari appreciated his services, loyalty and steadfastness and said that people like Malik Hakmeen Khan are great assets of the party.