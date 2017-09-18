Zardari says efforts being made to weaken PPP

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari addressing a workers convention here on Monday claimed that efforts were being made to weaken his party.

The former president said: “The PPP is a nationwide party with its presence in all four provinces,”. “Efforts are being made to weaken our party but we are not afraid [to face this] because we preach love and democracy.”

Zardari while addressing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said “KP should not lose hope”, adding the PPP would unite the political forces of the province to bring an end to all issues.

He added: “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we will form government in the 2018 general elections and bring youth forward.”

Previously, Zardari had said that he had told former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he would do politics not in the first four years of the government but in the final year before the 2018 general elections.

The former president also discussed with the crowd in Peshawar the recent by-poll in Lahore’s NA-120, where Kulsoom Nawaz had emerged victorious.

“I don’t see the establishment is backing me up,” said Zardari, adding that he sees a ‘Jiyala’ at his back.

“If you listen to Maryam Nawaz’s statements following the victory, there is a lot to observe,” he remarked.

Zardari said that if Nawaz intended to implement the Charter of Democracy back in the day, then the PPP workers wouldn’t have languished in jails.

During Zardari’s speech, the workers got unruly and chanted slogans against the party leadership due to the grievance that the PPP co-chairman did not visit them.