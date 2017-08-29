Zardari says he was implicated in politically-implicated cases

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that he had been implicated in politically-motivated cases.

BB’s government was toppled by martyring Murtaza Bhutto, Zardari told a presser here.

The PPP leader, who was acquitted last week by an accountability court in what was the final corruption reference still pending against him, said he was put behind bars under MPO.

We are not scared of judiciary; Zardari said and added he had won all the cases filed against him.

I had all the powers for five years as president, which I surrendered voluntarily.

Speaking about NAB, he said that the anti-graft watchdog is used to pick poor people and release against bribe.

We had never taken political revenge from our rivals as there was no political prisoner during the tenure of previous PPP government.

BB was twice expelled from the PM House, but the PPP did not take out a single protest rally.

We gave a new constitutional package by restoring the 1973 Constitution, the PPP leader further said.