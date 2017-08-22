Zil Haj moon not sighted, Eid ul Azha to be celebrated on Sep 2

The Zil-Haj crescent was not sighted on Tuesday in Pakistan, which means Eid-ul-zha will be on September 2 (Saturday) this year, according to Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which met Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair for sighting of Zil-Haj moon.

Eid ul Azha is one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

Marking the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) to sacrifice his son on God’s command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats.

The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

The announcement was made by Mufti Munibur Rehman who presided over the meeting of the body that decides the sighting of moon after collecting evidence from across the country.

The meeting took place at the Met Office. Regional and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that help the central committee collect evidence also held their meetings in their respective areas, according to Geo News.